DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council is tabling a decision regarding whether or not to reopen bars and restaurants until the week of Jan. 18.
The decision to table two ordinances followed a study session discussing options for reopening bars and restaurants and was based on a statement from Gov. JB Pritzker, which said information about if Illinois saw a holiday surge of COVID-19 should come by Friday. The council wants to know what the governor will say at that time.
The council plans to talk about the possibility and make a decision on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The two tabled ordinances were for amending city code regarding licenses and alcoholic liquor. More can be found in the PDF document attached to this story.
In terms of lifting restrictions, a council document said considered changes include allowing businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity with no bar seating allowed. Groups would be limited to 10 or fewer people and groups would have to be from the same household.
As part of Region 6 in the governor's Restore Illinois plan, the Decatur area does not meet statewide mitigations for moving down from Tier 3 mitigations, which do not allow indoor restaurant service. Click here for more information about what metrics must be met for Region 6 to no longer be under Tier 3 mitigation measures.
Two council members, Lisa Gregory and Chuck Kuhle, said they were voting to table any decision but will expect bars and restaurants to open next week. David Horn, who also voted to table, said he expects bars and restaurants to stay closed.
