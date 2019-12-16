DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council voted to accept a $500,000 grant from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation that will fund a new full time DUI enforcement officer for the city for 4 years.
The measure passed by a vote of 6-1, with only Councilman Rodney Walker voting against the measure. The grant money will pay the officer's salary and benefits for 4 years.
Before the vote, many citizens objected during the public comment portion of the meeting, indicating they believe the move is meant to unfairly target legal cannabis users.
Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz responded, telling the public the new officer would police all impaired drivers, not cannabis users specifically. Getz said having an officer solely focused on DUIs - instead of only having traffic enforcement officers do so - is intended to improve public safety.
Getz also said the DUI officer will not be a new hire. A current Decatur police officer will be chosen, though no one specific has been selected yet.
Councilman David Horn voted in favor of adding the DUI enforcement officer, but said he understands the citizens' reservations.
"The city's rationale for the officer understated the impact that alcohol has on DUIs, and may have overstated the impact that cannabis will have on DUIs," Horn told WAND.
The officer could be on the streets as soon as Jan. 1, 2020.