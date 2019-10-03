DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public Library is hosting discussions about race.
Real Talk on Race will meet the first and third Thursday of every month.
The discussion is open to everyone. The goal is to help foster meaningful conversations and connections within the community.
"By the process of having meaningful conversations, we continue to learn what it means to see each other as human beings, which is necessary if we are to find permanent solutions to the injustices related to race and to gain insights that will help us to better understand and respond to situations related to race that we may encounter in our everyday lives," the group explained.
Meetings will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Decatur Public Library.