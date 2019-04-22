DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Long John Silver's restaurant on Eldorado in Decatur is closed permanently.
A sign was posted to their board out front.
A worker told WAND News they were told about the closing today and asked to pick up their last checks later this week.
The worker said they did not sign a new lease at that location.
WAND is reaching out to find the exact reason for the closure.
The location has had a troubled past year. It was closed by the health department for a period in 2018.
There was also a deadly shooting at the restaurant early this year.