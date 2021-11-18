DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials are accepting proposals for the sale of a recently retired Decatur fire station.
The former Fire Station No. 3 property, located at 1308 W. Eldorado St., is 18,000 square feet in size. The building is a 3,483 square foot structure. The city called it highly visible and added sits at a lighted intersection, which is across the street from commercial businesses.
The building was first constructed in 1926. Leaders said it has been "well maintained" as a Decatur fire station until its October retirement.
Proposals to buy the property will be accepted through Dec. 3, 2021 by emailing jkindseth@decaturil.gov. A person can also deliver a hard copy to the Decatur City Manager's Office.
The city will have two open house opportunities for interested parties to see the interior of the building . The first will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Nov. 22, and the second will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 1.
Potential buyers should give an offer price (suggested $100K minimum) and a description of what they intend to do with the property in the near term and long term. The city said it plans to sell to those with the best plan for the property, which meets the needs of the neighborhood and community.
Click here for more information.
