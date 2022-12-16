DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - First responders from Macon County and Decatur raised almost $18,000 for the Decatur Salvation Army.
The fire departments, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff Department rang bells for the Decatur Salvation Army on Dec 9 and 10 in front of both Walmart stores and Sam’s Club and online in Virtual Kettles.
First responders this year collectively raised $17,952.84 which was then matched dollar for dollar.
This annual bell ringing event has raised over $190,000 in 12 years.
The first responder group that raises the most money each year receives bragging rights for the year and has their names engraved on the Traveling Trophy.
This year, the winner was the Decatur Police Department. They raised $6,880.71 (a new record).
2022 Final Results: Police $6,880.71
City Fire $5,577.36
Sheriff $2,985.69
County Fire $2,509.08
_________
TOTAL $17,952.84
