DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur-Macon Senior Center has launched a program called RUOK in the midst of the coronavirus, COVID-19 outbreak.
The goal of the program is to touch base with the elderly to make sure they are doing alright.
The center will call senior citizens started at 8:30 a.m. every day Monday through Friday to check on their well-being.
There is no charge for the service. It is open to anyone 55 years of age and older in Decatur and Macon County.
You can sign up by calling the senior center at (217) 429-1239. If there is no answer, leave a message and someone will get back to you.