URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been arrested and accused of having sex with a teenager in Champaign who he met over social media.
Daniel Betty, 27, was arraigned on aggravated criminal sexual abuse and grooming charges, the News Gazette reports.
He is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in the back seat of a car on Oct. 6 and persuading the girl to send him sexually explicit photos of herself.
Police said Betty met the girl through a social media app called "Spot-A-Friend" and initially told her he was 17.
Police learned about it after the teen told someone, who reported it to authorities.
Officers said they had to wait on search warrants for the phone records before they could find out who the alleged offender was.
Betty asked for a public defender, but was denied after the judge saw he has a job in Decatur and can afford his own attorney.
Betty is married and suffers from manic-depressive and attention deficit disorders, the News Gazette reports.
His bond was set at $100,000. He must be back in court on Dec. 6 with his own attorney.