DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Macon County man faces additional charges related to the murder of his wife.
A Grand Jury indicted Gary S. Russell, 52, with Murder, Dismembering a Human Body, Concealing the Death of a Person, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Animal Cruelty.
Russell pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Police arrested him in early June after they said he called 911 and told the dispatcher he killed his wife.
Gruesome details from the Grand Jury Indictment allege that Russell mutilated his wife's body, concealed her body, and stabbed her six month old dog Charlotte to death.
Police arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Dwight Drive, around 4 a.m. June 8 and found a 64-year-old woman dead with multiple stab wounds inside.
After further investigation, detectives learned Russell and the victim were previously married but were still residing together.
Decatur Police Chief, Shane Brandel, described the case as very unusual.
"The call came in as a man who acknowledged that he killed his wife," said Brandel. "So, it's an unusual type of call for us to get."
Russell's bond is set at $3 million.
