DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children pleaded not guilty to charges in court.
George L. Clark, 29, is accused of predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse after accusations surfaced claiming he involved two children in sexual acts in Macon County. Sworn affidavits said the crimes happened in periods seven to 10 years ago, and one of the victims was under 10 years old, while the other is now an adult.
Clark was arrested at a Decatur address.
Pretrial for Clark is set for Nov. 3, 2021 in Macon County.
