RURAL DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Macon County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities at approximately 1:10 p.m. Macon County Deputies responded to an address on Lehman Drive in rural Decatur for the report of a female that had been stabbed.
Upon arrival deputies located a 51-year-old female that had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck.
Deputies said the woman's 18 year old son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being held in the Macon County Jail for the charge of attempted murder.
Authorities report the mother was transported to a local hospital where she is receiving medical care.
This incident is still under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau. Further information will be released and the investigation continues.
