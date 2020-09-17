DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Macon County jury has found a Decatur man not guilty of sexual assault and home invasion charges he faced.
Authorities said someone broke into a woman's house after 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 while she was sleeping and alone. Authorities had claimed the person struck the woman in the head before she felt pressure in her genitals.
Cornelius T. Price Jr., 28, had said throughout the trial he was not in this house or involved.
The jury deliberated for over two hours and returned not guilty verdicts on two home invasion involving sexual offenses counts, one count of criminal sexual assault involving force and one aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm charge.
A count alleging Price violated parole was ordered to be dismissed.
