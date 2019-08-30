DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 37-year-old Decatur man faces a home invasion charge after police said he unlawfully entered a South Baltimore Avenue home and battered two women.
According to a sworn statement, the incident happened Thursday in the 1700 block of South Baltimore Avenue.
One of the women told police that the man, Antonio V. J. Cole-Robinson, forced the home's front door open, came over to the bed she was laying in and started punching her in the face and arms.
Police said he also punched the home's owner, who is his girlfriend, before they both got into his vehicle and left the area.
The other woman told police that she is a friend of the homeowner and stays at the house a few days a week. She and her young son escaped the home by leaving through the back door and going to a gas station across the street.
She said that before he left, Cole-Robinson dumped her belongings onto the residence's front yard. The woman said she thinks he beat her up because he believes she and the homeowner are in a relationship, the statement said.
Police observed swelling on the woman's bottom lip and left shoulder, and scratches on the back of her left shoulder.
Cole-Robinson was booked in the Macon County Jail on Thursday, with bond set at $15,000. He remained in the jail Friday afternoon.