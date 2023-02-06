DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — On January 4, a Decatur man was arrested for aggravated domestic battery by strangulation.
According to the sworn statement of a Decatur police officer, a victim accused Michael R. Burries of keeping her trapped in a bedroom without food or water for two days starting on December 29, 2022. During this period, the victim said that Burries assaulted her multiple times.
When the victim made contact with officers on December 31, 2022, they observed a contusion and abrasion on her face and neck.
Decatur police officers arrested Burries on January 4, 2023.
It was noted in the statement that Burries had prior domestic battery charges.
Burries entered a plea of not guilty on February 1.
