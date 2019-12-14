DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is in the Macon County jail this morning after police say he attempted to kill a man.
The Decatur Police Department says officers were flagged down by a man just after midnight Saturday in the area of Monroe and El Dorado Streets.
Police say the man suffered a significant stab wound to the chest, and had to be taken to an area hospital for surgery. DPD doesn't know his condition at this time.
Decatur Police say a short time later, officers tracked down 45-year-old James Ballard of Decatur. Police found probable cause linking him to the stabbing, and took him into custody.
Police say Ballard is facing an Attempted Murder charge. He's being held in the Macon County Jail on $25 thousand dollars bond.