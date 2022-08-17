DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Rashean D. Vorties, accused of reckless driving in a crash that seriously injured a St. Teresa High School teacher in April, pleaded not guilty to his charges Wednesday.
Court records show that Vorties, 27, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during his appearance at the Macon County Courthouse.
Vorties was charged with aggravated street racing and aggravated reckless driving. He is due back in court on Oct. 4 for a pre-trial hearing.
Vorties was arrested in July after a lengthy Decatur police investigation after the April 29 crash.
According to police, the investigation found that Vorties was traveling at 109 mph at the time of his vehicle's collision with one driven by Amber Johnson as she was leaving the St. Teresa lot on North Water Street.
Johnson suffered life-threatening injuries after the crash and has since begun rehabilitation efforts.
