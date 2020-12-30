DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been arrested and charged with a murder that happened on Nov. 1.
At 3:59 on Nov. 1, Decatur Police responded to the 2300 block of N. Rosedale Ave. for shots fired.
The body of Trevoris J. Wells, 32, was found in the front yard of a home in that block. He had been shot multiple times.
Police developed a probable cause affidavit for Brandon D. Pugh, 40, for First Degree Murder.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Pugh on Dec. 28. On Dec. 29, Decatur Police Detectives along with the US Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force located Pugh in the 1500 block of N. Poole.
Arrests have been made in seven of the 13 murders occurring in 2020.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.