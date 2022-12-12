SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield Police arrested a 33-year-old Decatur man for a shooting incident in Springfield that sent an individual to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division arrested Carlos R. Leyva, Saturday morning. Leyva is currently being held at the Sangamon County Jail on $750,000 bond.
According to police, on Saturday, Dec. 10, officers were called to the 200 block of South 5th Street around 1:19 a.m. for a report of two people with firearms in a parking lot.
When officers arrived, they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle leaving the scene.
They located a 22-year-old man on the sidewalk who was shot in the head. He taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for surgery. He is now in stable condition.
Police said a firearm believed to be involved in this incident was recovered and is being sent in for forensic testing.
This is an ongoing investigation. At this time no further information has been released.
WAND News will continue to update this story as it develops.
