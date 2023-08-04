SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was arrested in Springfield after leading police on a short chase.
According to Springfield PD, a vehicle reported to have been stolen in an earlier vehicular hijacking entered their jurisdiction around 12:56 p.m. on Friday. The vehicle was briefly pursued by SPD but the pursuit was terminated after several minutes.
At 1:05 p.m., the vehicle crashed at Chatham Road and Wabash Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle fled the scene. When he was encountered by SPD, he attempted to strike officers with an object. Officers deployed a K9 who bit the man on the right side. The department said he continued to fight at which point officers used a Taser on him.
The man was identified as 32-year-old Tavon P. Price of Decatur. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
No injuries were reported from the crash.
Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.