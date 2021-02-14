Peoria, ILL. (WAND)- 58-year-old Michael Dyer was found dead in his jail cell at the Peoria County Jail.
Dyer was accused of killing 49-year-old Jeffrey Belvins inside of a recreational vehicle in January.
The Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said his body was found at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday and no foul play is suspected.
Dyer was the only occupant in the cell.
Before getting moved to the Peoria County Jail, Dyer was held in the Macon County Jail for violating an order of protection.
