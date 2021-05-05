DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in an April shooting has been arrested by Macon County authorities.
Keith M. Lowe, 18, is accused of shooting a 22-year-old woman on the afternoon of April 28. The shooing happened in the 800 block of W. William St. in Decatur.
The victim's wounds were not life-threatening. Responders took her to a hospital for injury treatment.
Police did not believe this shooting was a random act.
Lowe is charged with attempted murder. His bail is set at $1,000,000.
