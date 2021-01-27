PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is charged with murder in connection to a Peoria case.
Authorities said 58-year-old Michael Dyer is charged in relation to the death of Jeffrey Blevins. According to NBC affiliate WEEK, Blevins' remains were discovered on the morning of Jan. 22 in a recreational vehicle.
Dyer is in the Peoria County Jail Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Dyer was previously held in the Macon County Jail on a charge of violating an order of protection. Inmate records list a Decatur address under his name.
Peoria detectives interviewed Dyer the day authorities found the victim. Information and evidence against Dyer was then collected.
The RV where Blevins' remains were discovered was in the 8300 block of N. Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.
Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Saturday that autopsy results showed Blevins' cause of death to be a single gunshot wound to the upper body. They said he likely instantly died from significant internal bleeding.
