DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of beating a woman with a shovel, boards, and his fists, and strangling her until she blacked out has pleaded not guilty.
Police said they were contacted by a nurse at John Warner Hospital on Dec. 19 who reported the domestic battery.
Maurice Dozier is accused of beating the victim for hours on Dec. 18.
The nurse said a woman came into the hospital with extensive bruising on her back, cheek, legs, and arms. The injured woman said a man had beat her unconscious with boards, fists, and a shovel. The nurse said she also had a broken nose.
She said Dozier "beat the crap out of me." The victim alleges Dozier dragged her by the ponytail from the living room to the basement. Along the way he threw her against walls, dragged her along the floor, and pulled her hair.
She said Dozier then tied her to a chair for 15 minutes and choked her multiple times. The victim said she blacked out multiple times during the choking.
She said Dozier threatened to kill her multiple times, saying he would "put her in a body bag." At multiple times Dozier picked up a saw and pointed it at her, she claimed.
The next day, the victim said Maurice punched her in the jaw several times, and continued to threaten her life.
The DeWitt County Sheriff's office contacted the victim, documented the injuries, then sent them to Decatur Police Department where the crime took place.
DPD said the victim had bruises on her left arm from her wrist to her elbow; a bruise that covered her entire left tricep, a bruise on her back left shoulder blade, a bruise on her left lower back just above her butt, a bruise in the middle of her back shaped like a shovel, a bruise on the back of her left leg and on the side, a bruise covering most of her upper leg, two smaller bruises on the out left calf, a large bruise on the outer right leg, from her hip to her knee.