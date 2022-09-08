DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 23-year-old man arrested for his role in the 2021 murder of Antwane McClelland, Jr. was sentenced to six years in prison.
Damariyon T. Mills on Thursday pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in the case. Records show that an aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charge was dismissed as a result of the plea.
McClelland, Jr. was shot and killed on July 15, 2021 during a block party on East Leafland Avenue.
Mills was arrested one day later. He previously pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in August.
Mills received credit for time he served in the Macon County Jail. Once he's released from prison, he'll undergo a two-year supervised release period.
Court records show that he was also sentenced to three years in prison for a separate weapons case.
This will be served consecutively with the six-year sentence.
