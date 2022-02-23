DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who kidnapped a woman and battered her in 2020 has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Aric L. Corsby, 20, began arguing with the victim in a Decatur home in April of 2020. He grabbed her by the neck, making it difficult for her to breathe, and punched her.
He threw the woman by the hair, with the beating lasting at least an hour. He fired a handgun into a ceiling and wall, a sworn affidavit said.
Corsby also was accused of making death threats against the woman, her brother and her puppy. The affidavit said he threatened to drown the animal if she didn't feed it.
The woman was able to escape through the back door after they both fell asleep. She broke free from shoe strings that were tied around her ankles and wrists.
Corsby was arrested after a standoff with authorities.
Corsby was sentenced Wednesday on counts of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. He must serve at least 85 percent of his 10-year sentence, which must be followed by five years of parole.
He was credited at sentencing for time served from April 22, 2020 to Feb. 22, 2022.
