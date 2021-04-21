DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has died after a Wednesday shooting.
Police said the 37-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle. Police responded at 12:15 p.m. to Decatur Memorial Hospital for a gunshot victim in the emergency room.
Police said the male subject who dropped off the victim at the hospital left the scene. They have not been located.
Authorities said it's unclear if the shooting was a homicide or accidental.
Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the DPD Investigations Division at (217)424-2734 or, if the caller wants to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS.
