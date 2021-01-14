PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man described as a "manipulative pedophile" by prosecutors will spend decades in prison.
Gary L. Boyle, 36, was a violent collector of child pornography, a press release from prosecutors said. Evidence showed Boyle had pictures of violent sex acts committed by adults against toddlers and of nude children in the six to eight year age range who were naked with rope at their wrists.
Boyle was part of online child exploitation groups and traded child pornography there. He live-streamed the abuse of an 8-year-old victim.
Court documents at the Thursday hearing in federal court called Boyle "a manipulative pedophile who consumes young children for his own sexual pleasure."
He pleaded guilty on Sept. 6 to seven counts of child sexual exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 50 years in prison in federal court.
Boyle's sentence will be consecutively served to a state sentence of 40 years ordered in Sept. 2020 for predatory criminal sexual assault in Macon County. He was remanded to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson represented the government in the federal case against Boyle. The investigation into Boyle was conducted by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.