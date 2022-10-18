DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man who authorities said shot at a tattoo artist during an ambush has entered a plea.
According to court records, Levron J. Hines, 37, entered a guilty plea to Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Hines was arrested in Sept. 2020 for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon.
Court records indicated, Attempted Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Felon Possession of a Weapon charges were dismissed.
According to Prosecutors, Levron J. Hines, 37, and Delahn L. Amos, 29, who had an AK-47, ambushed the tattoo artist. Amos had been previously named by police as a suspect, and both suspects are charged with attempted murder in the case.
>> Prosecutors: Tattoo artist ambushed in attempted murder
In the shooting of the tattoo artist, authorities said the victim got a ride from Hines on the night of the shooting to a North College Street address. When they arrived, the victim told detectives Hines summoned a man who left a vehicle while holding an AK-47.
Detectives said Hines shot at the victim, who tried to run away, before telling the second suspect to "finish him off." Amos is accused of then shooting the victim more than once with the AK-47.
Hines was sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 3 years of mandatory supervised released. He must serve 85% of his sentence.
Court records indicate Amos is set to have a Bench Trail on Oct. 18, 2022.
