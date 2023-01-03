DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One of two suspects accused of vehicular hijacking crimes in the Decatur pleaded guilty to armed robbery.
Calvin G. Shepherd III, 20, entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to armed robbery. Charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking were dismissed.
He and 18-year-old Calvin G. Shepherd IV - both from Springfield - were arrested by Springfield police from a stolen vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Authorities said they had investigated four reported hijackings that happened in February and March in Decatur. Three vehicles were taken, with one wrecked and recovered immediately after the crime happened, police said. There was one vehicle suspects were unable to drive from the scene.
Decatur and Springfield police began investigating before officers said they found a stolen Dodge Charger in the Springfield area. A Toyota Camry allegedly stolen in the first reported Decatur hijacking was also found, and police said the suspects were arrested from that vehicle.
Court records indicate Calvin Shepherd IV will appear in court on Jan. 26, 2023 for a Pre-trial hearing.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
