DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man is behind bars for his alleged role in a stabbing.
Decatur Police say they arrested 22-year-old Terrence Calhoun.
Saturday morning around 10, Decatur Police were called to the 500 block of West Decatur Street for a domestic incident.
Police say Calhoun stabbed his girlfriend twice during an argument. They say her injuries were not life-threatening, however a child was present during the incident.
Calhoun faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Endangering the Life and Health of a Child, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
He's being held in the Macon County Jail without bond.