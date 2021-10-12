DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of committing child pornography crimes has been federally indicted by a jury.
Corey I. Jones, 27, was charged on Oct. 5 by a federal grand jury with two counts of distribution of child pornography. Prosecutors said these crimes took place in October and November 2020.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Eric I. Long remanded Jones at an Oct. 8 arraignment hearing to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. On Tuesday, Jones was ordered to stay detained pending another hearing, which is set for Friday, Oct. 15.
The trial in Jones' case is set for start on Dec. 13, 2021 before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm in Peoria.
The charge of distribution of child pornography carries a statutory penalty of at least five years to a maximum of 20 years in prison.
