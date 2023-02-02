DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-A Decatur man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault and child pornography pleads guilty.
Court records indicated on Thursday, Travis Hale-Schaefer, entered a plea of guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, and distribution of child pornography.
Hale-Schaefer took a partial plea agreement in which four other chargers were dismissed and stricken.
Police initially arrested Hale-Schaefer on March 25, 2022, on preliminary charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography.
A sentencing hearing for Hale-Schaefer has been set for March 23, 2023.
