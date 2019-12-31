SPRINGFIELD Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man arrested on accusations of firing a gun outside of White Oaks Mall is scheduled to be arraigned in court Tuesday afternoon.
The Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office formally charged 22-year-old William H. Harper with reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal trespassing to property.
Springfield police were called to the mall at about 5:55 p.m. Saturday evening. No injuries were reported at the scene.
If convicted, Harper faces up to three years in prison. He is currently being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $250,000 bond, and will appear in court at 1:30 p.m.