DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after being reported missing in Decatur was likely led to the place where he was killed, an inquest revealed.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5 is investigating the death of 51-year-old James E. Taylor of Decatur.
On May 19, 2023, Taylor was found dead in a rural area near his home.
He was reported missing on May 12, 2023, to the Decatur Police Department, and was last seen on May 10, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m.
According to the Macon County Coroner, Taylor was pronounced dead on May 19, at the 5700 Block of North Country Club Road in Rural Macon County.
The coroner reports Taylor's body was discovered through information called in by a passerby.
His cause of death was ruled a gunshot wound to the head.
His body was found in a rural area that was relatively secluded and was not easy walking distance. Taylor was not known to frequent the area.
A bicycle was found near the scene.
ISP do not believe Taylor rode out to the area on his own. They think he was led there by someone else.
No weapon was recovered from the scene.
His death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s death is asked to contact Decatur Crime stoppers at 217-423-8477, the ISP DCI Zone 5 Tip line at 217-278-5004, or by email at ISP.Zone.5.Investigations@Illinois.gov.
Witnesses can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
