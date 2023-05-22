MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Police are conducting a criminal investigation into the death of a 51-year-old Decatur man whose body was found last Friday on Country Club Road.
According to the Macon County Coroner, James Earl Taylor was pronounced dead on May 19, at the 5700 Block of North Country Club Road in Rural Macon County.
The coroner reports Taylor's body was discovered through information called in by a passerby.
An autopsy was performed on May 20, and preliminary cause of death was found to be gunshot trauma.
The Coroner said a positive I.D. was made through dental records comparison with x-rays taken at the time of autopsy.
The investigation into the death is ongoing.
At this time no further information has been made available.
