DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has been ordered to spend 22 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting and enticing a 14-year-old girl.
Daniel A. Betty, 28, was described by the judge imposing his sentence as a predator who manipulated the victim.
Betty admitted to posing as a teenage boy in a social application called "Spotafriend" to target minors and meet for sexual activity.
He would have minors send him sexually explicit images.
The charges stem from incidents in September and October 2019.
"Spotafriend" advertises itself as a "swiping app for teens ages 13-19." It uses internet and cellular data to connect people.
Betty entered a guilty plea Tuesday to two counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography as charged in the indictment returned by a grand jury in January 2020.
Betty has been in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest on Dec. 16, 2019.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. It was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.
