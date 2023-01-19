DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal.
Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams.
In a release, Decatur police said on Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:15 p.m. they received information that a homicide had possibly occurred in Decatur within in the past few days that had not been reported or discovered yet.
Police said information led them to the 600 Block of S. Haworth Street. A search warrant was obtained for the home and police found Beams dead. An autopsy revealed she suffered multiple massive wounds to her head and upper right extremity.
Boehme had been facing three counts of murder. In court Thursday, two of those charges were dropped. He pleaded guilty to one count of murder and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
He will have to serve the entirety of the sentence and will then have three years of parole following his release. He will get credit for time served since his initial arrest on Jan. 31, 2022.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.