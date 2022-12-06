DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Lamar T. Williams has been sentenced to 65 years in prison for the murder of Mary E. Bond of Decatur.
Bond was shot inside of a home on November 24,2020 and was in critical condition following the shooting. Authorities found her Tuesday night at a location in the 1400 block of E. Moore St. She died from her wounds three days later at Decatur Memorial Hospital. She was 69 years old.
According to court documents, Williams had to be removed from the sentence hearing due to him standing up during the court's comments and stating that the court had lied.
Williams received a sentence of 55 years for one count and 10 years for another count that must be served consecutively. He will be given credit for time served in custody from November 25, 2020 through December 5, 2022.
