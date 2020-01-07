URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused persuading a teen he met on a social media app to send him sexually explicit pictures was formally indicted Tuesday.
A federal grand jury returned an indictment against 27-year-old Daniel A. Betty, which accuses him of sexual exploitation and enticement of a minor and receiving child pornography in September 2019.
Prosecutors said Betty met a 14-year-old teen from Champaign through the "Spot-A-Friend" app. He presented himself as being 17 years old, they said, and told her he was 19 prior to meeting her. Betty is accused of driving to Champaign to see her in October 2019.
The "Spot-A-Friend" app advertises itself as a "swiping app for teens ages 13-19", according to an affidavit, and claims it "is not a teen dating app".
If convicted, Betty faces 15 to 30 years in prison for two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 10 years to life for enticement of a minor and five to 20 years for receiving child pornography.
Champaign and Decatur police departments worked with the Champaign County State's Attorney's Office to investigate the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elly M. Peirson is representing the government in the prosecution.