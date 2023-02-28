PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was indicted for two counts of murder and one count of unlawful possession, on Tuesday.
Lamentae Turner, 22, was arrested on February 8, on first degree murder charges in connection to the shooting of Stashaun L. Wheeler at a Casey's Gas Station in West Peoria on January 22, 2023.
Turner appeared in court on Tuesday, and was indicted by a Peoria County grand jury.
He is scheduled to appear back in court for his arraignment on March 2.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
