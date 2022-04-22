DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was killed in an early morning crash.
It happened around 5 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of E. Eldorado.
Police said a white 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup was traveling west in the right-hand lane. A semi truck was driving east in the right-hand lane.
Officers said the pickup crossed the center line into eastbound traffic and struck the trailer of the semi-tractor.
The driver of the pickup, a 53-year-old Decatur man, was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
The driver of the semi, a 57-year-old man from Carlyle, was not hurt.
It is unknown at this time, if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in this accident, police said.
The crash is under investigation. The victim's name has not yet been released.
