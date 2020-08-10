MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Macon County has been identified.
Richard Weller, 67, of Decatur was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday.
Crews were called to the single motorcycle crash in the 1500 block of West Elwin Rd, near U.S. Rt. 51 in Macon County around 12:15 a.m.
Weller was ejected from the motorcycle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
