DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding hit a utility pole overnight, authorities say.
The 42-year-old man had been riding his motorcycle westbound in the 3400 block of West Center Street when the motorcycle left the street and hit the pole, ejecting the man, according to information from the Macon County Coroner's Office.
People who knew the man became concerned when he failed to arrive home and began a search for him, according to the coroner's office.
Authorities are withholding the man's name pending the notification of his family. The Decatur Police Department is investigating the crash, and routine toxicology samples were taken for testing, according to the coroner's office.