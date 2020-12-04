PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man was killed in a Piatt County crash Thursday night.
Troopers were called to Interstate 72 westbound at milepost 164, just west of Monticello around 9:45 p.m.
Police said a 42-year-old Decatur man driving a suburban ran off the roadway to the left, went through the median and overturned.
His vehicle came to rest upside down in the median.
The driver was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital, but he passed away.
His name has not been released yet while his family is being notified.
