Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low 49F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.