Decatur man pleads not guilty to woman's murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder after being accused of shooting a gun into the backs of a fleeing crowd and killing one woman.
Paul Folks entered his not guilty plea on Wednesday.
He is accused of killing 22-year-old Shemilah Sanders. She died in the intensive care unit June 9 after being shot in the back of the head.
Folks, 41, is accused of shooting her and firing at others June 6 near the underpass on East Garfield Ave.
Police said there was a fight involving a large group of people there when Folks pulled a gun, pointed it into the crowd and opened fire.
Folks was arrested June 8 after multiple people identified him as the shooter.
