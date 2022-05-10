SHELBY COUNTY, Ill.(WAND)-Decatur man who plead guilty to concealing the death of a Shelbyville woman and hiding her body, is charged with two additional charges of aggravated battery.
According to the Shelby County State’s Attorney, Thomas M. Miller, 20, of Decatur, Illinois has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery, class 3 Felonies with a potential extended term sentencing range of 3-10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Authorities say the charges allege that on April 24, 2022, Miller knowingly caused bodily harm to the alleged victim by striking him in the head while both were located at the Shelby County Jail.
The charges also allege that the physical contact was of an insulting or provoking nature.
Miller is currently being held without bond after having plead guilty to the offenses of concealment of a homicidal death and unlawful possession of a converted vehicle in relation to the homicide of Sherry D. Hubbartt, 72.
Miller is scheduled for sentencing on May 23, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. If convicted of the aggravated battery charges, any sentence to the Illinois Department of Corrections will be mandatorily consecutive (in addition to) a prison sentence on the other, unrelated charges.
The pending charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
