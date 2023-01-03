DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Timothy Shelley is a man of smiles and giving back. By the looks you wouldn't think he hopes to see his 35th birthday next September.
Diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at a young age, his health took a serious turn at age 29. Alarming high blood pressure which soon was determined to be linked to kidney function.
"Insulin diabetic since I was in 6th grade around 12 years old..this kidney situation started a little before I turned 30 kinda progressed and got worse after that ...um symptoms started getting tired a lot some back pain my labs and stuff doctor was concerned with my creatine level."
"The decision I had to make was go on dialysis or not at the beginning I did not want to...Hey I watched my aunt go through it and I'm like I'm not doing that until I talked to my grandmother."
Shelley is currently undergoing dialysis three times a week about four hours each time.
"It was a choice of life or death honestly and I chose life."
According to the National Kidney Foundation, African Americans are at higher risk of developing chronic kidney disease due to diabetes and high blood pressure. Kidney disease develops in stages from one being mild damage to five being the most severe.
"I was raised in church that how it was and so I've always leaned on my faith and it helps me get out of bed and put one foot in front of the other life you know is worth living."
Shelley finds life with his work at the Boys and Girls Club of Decatur.
