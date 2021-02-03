DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed someone in 2011 had his sentence reduced by decades Wednesday.
Delmont Thomas, who is now 26, had a court hearing Wednesday in which is sentence was reduced from 55 years in prison to 30. The new sentence is to be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
Thomas was credited for time served from Dec. 14, 2011 to Feb. 2, 2021.
Thomas shot 41-year-old Brian Carney in the head in Decatur on Dec. 14, 2011, when he was 16. This happened at 16th and Clay streets. Thomas was found guilty on May 9, 2014.
As reasoning for the sentence being reduced, records said the court "has considered the facts of this case, the factors in aggravated and mitigation and the Pre-Sentence Investigation Report." Records said the court found "the defendant is not permanently depraved and incorrigible and the firearm sentencing factors should not apply."
