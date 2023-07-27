DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One of the five individuals involved in a string of home invasions has been sentenced to 39 years in prison.
Rahiam Shabazz, 23, was sentenced on Thursday after being convicted last month. His charges include home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated battery and armed violence.
In November of 2018, Shabazz along with Dondrion Austin, Byron Theus, Raymond Graham and Mikhail Gordon, robbed multiple homes at gunpoint. Police said each of them had a gun and several home residents had guns pointed at them. In the third armed robbery at a North 33rd Street address, sworn statements say one of the suspects put a gun in a 6-year-old child’s mouth and threatened to shoot.
Related Links
- Four arrested in connection with armed home invasion
- Police: Armed home invasion suspects wanted 'guns and money'
- Fifth suspect in string of armed robberies arrested
- 16-year-old to be charged as adult for violent home invasions
Shabazz returns to court on August 14 at 9 a.m. for other charges related to the home invasions.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.